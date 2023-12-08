COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash in Comanche County has claimed the life of one person and injured another.

On December 8 at 7:45 a.m., crews were dispatched seven miles east of Comanche on US Highway 67. According to the report, a Dodge Ram was moving eastbound on US 67, while a Ford pickup was traveling westbound on the same highway.

The Ford collided with the Dodge after the Dodge driver lost control and swerved into the westbound lane.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as 30-year-old Sergio Vasquez Cardona of Brownwood. The driver of the Ford was transported to a hospital with serious incapacitating injuries.

Both individuals involved were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.