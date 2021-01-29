1 death, 17 new COVID-19 cases & 52 recoveries reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting one COVID-19-related death, 17 new positive cases and 52 recoveries.

The health department says the latest death was a female in her 80s, who was not a resident at a nursing facility.

With 17 new positives and 52 recoveries, the total number of active cases now sits at 387 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 105, and there are currently 15 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: