1 death, 47 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 47 new positive cases.

The health department says the latest deaths include a female in her 70s (not from a nursing home).

With 47 new positives and 49 recoveries, the total active cases now sits at 585 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 76, and there are currently seventeen people hospitalized with the virus.

