ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a firetruck Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at approximately 2:30 Monday afternoon at South First Street and Danville Drive, where the Abilene Fire Department’s Engine 7 and a Dodge Challenger collided.

One person was taken to the hospital after the crash with unknown injuries.

It is currently unknown how the crash happened, or if there are any additional injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.