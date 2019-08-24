1 hospitalized after rollover on Catclaw Drive

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was hospitalized after a car accident on Catclaw Drive Friday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Catclaw Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Friday where a car was completely overturned.

Officials at the scene say a 46-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a collision between a silver pickup and silver sedan.

There is currently no word on the extent of her injuries.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.