1 hospitalized after rollover on Catclaw Drive

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was hospitalized after a car accident on Catclaw Drive Friday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 3400 block of Catclaw Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Friday where a car was completely overturned.

Officials at the scene say a 46-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a collision between a silver pickup and silver sedan.

There is currently no word on the extent of her injuries.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News