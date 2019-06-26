1 hospitalized after Tuesday night moped accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding a moped Tuesday night.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in front of Jack’s Convenience Store on the corner of Buffalo Gap and South Clack.

Officials at the scene say a female driver was riding a moped on Buffalo Gap when she was struck by a Jeep Compass.

There is currently no word on the extent of her injuries.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KRBC News