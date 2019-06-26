1 hospitalized after Tuesday night moped accident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One person was hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding a moped Tuesday night.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in front of Jack’s Convenience Store on the corner of Buffalo Gap and South Clack.

Officials at the scene say a female driver was riding a moped on Buffalo Gap when she was struck by a Jeep Compass.

There is currently no word on the extent of her injuries.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.