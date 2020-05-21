1 in custody after foot chase in North Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A person is in custody after a police chase in North Abilene Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3 p.m.

Police say the chase began after a traffic stop performed near North 10th and Clack when at least one person got out and ran.

One person was seen being taken into custody after trying to flee on foot.

Police say there is no additional information available at this time.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.