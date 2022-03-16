ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in north Abilene Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Eighth and Treadaway where a pickup was on its side after being hit by a white SUV.

One man in the pickup escaped with minor injuries, and another had to be extricated from the vehicle.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

The woman driving the SUV was not injured.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.