1 injured after street race sends car flipping through fence onto ACU golf course

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A person was injured after a street race ended with a car flipping through a fence onto the ACU golf course.

Crews responded to the call shortly before 3 p.m. Monday at Judge Ely and Ambler, where a car had rolled onto the golf course.

Police at the scene say two vehicles were street racing when one took a curve too fast and rolled through a fence before coming to rest on the golf course.

The other vehicle involved fled the scene, police say.

One passenger was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say citations will be issued for free racing and possibly additional violations that are currently unknown.