ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews are responding to a crash near East Highway 80 and Loop 322 where a man has died.

Crews responded before 8 p.m. Tuesday in east Abilene where a pickup reportedly crashed into a pillar on the overpass.

Police say the man involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

That person’s identity has not yet been released.

The accident is currently under investigation, according to police.

