ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the call just before 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the westbound lane of Loop 322 near the Treadaway exit.

Several firetrucks and an ambulance were called to the scene.

Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

APD has not yet released the identity of the person killed.

This is a developing story.