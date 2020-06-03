1 new COVID-19 case, 1 recovery reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting one new positive COVID-19 case and one new recovery.

The total number of positives is now up to 242, and the total number of tests has reached 5,499.

There is one patient currently hospitalized, according to the new numbers.

The total number of active cases is now at 25.

Additional demographic information can be found in the graphic below: