1 new COVID-19 case, 11 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One COVID-19 case and 11 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show the new case comes from an antigen test.

Eleven patients recovered, but 17 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,309 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 349 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: