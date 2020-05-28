1 new COVID-19 case, 5 new recoveries in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene is reporting one new COVID-19 case and five new recoveries.

The total number of cases seen in Taylor County is now at 232, with of those cases being active, according to the city’s latest numbers.

There have been a total of 4,712 tests conducted, and two people are still hospitalized.

Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below.