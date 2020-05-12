1 new COVID-19 case confirmed in Eastland County, total of 5

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new case of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Eastland County. The total is now 5.

According to County Judge Rex Fields, there are no details as of yet.

There are still several test results pending as the National Guard implemented mobile testing in the County.

“We still have several other results pending as well as yesterday the National Guard was in Eastland to do COVID-19 testing,” said Judge Rex Fields. “The number of people tested by the National Guard were not as high as the previous day of testing.”

Last time a case was confirmed in Eastland County was March 27, 2020.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide the latest local updates on COVID-19. Check back for more information.