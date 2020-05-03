1 new COVID-19 case in Abilene, total of 349

1 new COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to 349. According to the city, a total of 2866 tests have been administered, 119 people have recovered, and 5 deaths have been confirmed.

The COVID-19 testing numbers from the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District for May 3, 2020 show 11 new recoveries, bringing the total number of current active cases down to 225.

Most Abilene COVID-19 patients are in self-isolation, however, several are hospitalized and five are deceased.

The City’s cases reached more than 300 the same week that a report from the New York Times showed Abilene as having one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates.

Abilene had the 4th highest growth rate in the nation and the number one spot in Texas, beating out the only other city listed in the Lone Star State – Amarillo.

AbiMar Foods became a hotspot for the virus and contributed to the increase in positive cases. Since March 31, 10% of their entire workforce tested positive for COVID-19. All 500-600 employees were tested. The company resumed operations on April 21 after closing for one week.

Other Abilene locations connected to COVID-19 include DRI, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, Walmart on Southwest Drive, and the Robertson and Middleton Prison Units.

Locally, there has been an outbreak among first responders, with 41 Abilene Fire Department members testing positive and 13 Abilene Police Department members testing positive.

