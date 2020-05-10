1 new COVID-19 case in Haskell County, total of 24

HASKELL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19 case was reported in Haskell County, bringing up the total to 24.
According to County Judge Kenny Thompson, a Haskell County resident received a positive test for the coronavirus on Saturday.
“Patient was tested Thursday they are between the age of 55 and 65. Patient is self quarantine,” said County Judge Thompson.
A localized outbreak has been documented at the Haskell County Rolling Plains Detention Center where there 23 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
