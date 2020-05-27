1 new COVID-19 case in Taylor County, total of 231

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report one new case of COVID-19 bringing up the total to 231. So far, 193 people have recovered from the virus and 2 are hospitalized.

According to the city, 4,556 tests have been administered and thirty-three cases are still active.

Five deaths are also being attributed to COVID-19 in Abilene. The number was initially 6, but one of the deceased patients resided in another county.

The number of total cases varies drastically from the 350-odd cases reported weeks ago because the State of Texas recently requested the City of Abilene stop including positive results from the prison units, which are in Jones County, and results based on antibody tests.

Annette Lerma, City of Abilene’s Health Services Director said several factors need to be considered in why the data reported by the city of Abilene might have been “inconsistent” in comparison to other cities, some of them being the following:

The city does not have the same staff accessible as other cities for analyzing data. The city did not have a reliable database to pull information from. They were trying to keep the public informed and adjusted reporting data as they saw fit.

“I think we have done our very best to just be as transparent as we can, probably to a fault. You want to involve the public because this their health department,” said Anette Lerma.