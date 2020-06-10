1 new COVID-19 case in Taylor County; total of active cases remains 8

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor-County Public Health District report one new case of COVID-19. Only 8 cases of COVID-19 remain active in Taylor County; a new recovery from yesterday was reported.

Numbers from the City of Abilene’s Wednesday update show there are now 249 cases total, an increase of one from the day before, but only 8 people are still fighting the virus.

All eight patients are in self-isolation and the number of current hospitalizations remains at 0.

Demographic information about all COVID-19 patients in Taylor County can be found on the graphics below: