1 new COVID-19 death, 18 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eighteen COVID-19 cases and one additional death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 18 new cases, 13 come from PCR tests, and 5 come from antigen tests.

The most recent death is a female in her 60s.

Twenty patients recovered, but 17 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,327 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 347 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: