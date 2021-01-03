1 new COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 136 new cases reported over New Year’s weekend

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 1 new COVID-19 related deaths and 136 new cases.

A social media post reveals that the newest death is a male in his 60s with preexisting health conditions.

The new data presented by the Health District shows the number of new cases reported during the New Year’s weekend.

January 2:

66 new cases; 24 of those came from PCR tests and 42 from antigen. 84 recoveries were reported.

January 3:

70 new cases; 54 of those came from PCR tests and 16 from antigen. 52 recoveries were reported.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,365 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,135 of these cases remain active.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News