1 new COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 136 new cases reported over New Year’s weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 1 new COVID-19 related deaths and 136 new cases.

A social media post reveals that the newest death is a male in his 60s with preexisting health conditions.

The new data presented by the Health District shows the number of new cases reported during the New Year’s weekend.

January 2:

66 new cases; 24 of those came from PCR tests and 42 from antigen. 84 recoveries were reported.

January 3:

70 new cases; 54 of those came from PCR tests and 16 from antigen. 52 recoveries were reported.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 11,365 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,135 of these cases remain active.