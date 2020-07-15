1 new COVID-19 related death and 44 total new cases in Taylor County, 43 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One new COVID-19 related death has been reported by the City of the Abilene and the Taylor County Public Health District; 44 total new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday afternoon.
The Taylor County Public Health District reports one additional COVID-19 related death. The deceased patient was a female in her 80s. It is unknown at this time if she had any pre-existing conditions. Two more deaths were reported Tuesday afternoon; a male in his 70s with pre-existing conditions, and a female in her 80s with pre-existing conditions.
The total number of deaths is now 10.
The City of Abilene reports 21 new COVID-19 PCR positive tests. According to the City, a total of 345 positive antigen tests have been received since June 25, an increase of 23 from yesterday, making it a total of 1,160 COVID-19 cases including the PCR and antigen tests.
There are now 434 active cases and 43 patients hospitalized.
