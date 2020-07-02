1 new death, 67 total new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 67 total new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to six in Taylor County. An 80-year-old man with “pre-existing conditions” died Thursday morning, the city says.

In the last week, the city says they have received 87 positive results from antigen testing, which are not reflected in any category on their daily graphic. Including these 87 positive results, the total number of cases in Taylor County sits at 533.

Without the antigen results, the total number is 446.

The city says including antigen results, there are 67 new cases.

The total number of active cases, including the 87 antigen test results, is now 228. Not including the antigen results, there are 141 active cases.

One additional person has recovered, and there are now 18 hospitalized with the virus.

According to the City of Abilene, the health district is working to add the antigen test results to their daily graphic as soon as possible.

Further demographic information, not including the 87 positive antigen test results, can be found in the image below: