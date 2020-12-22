1 new death, 45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 45 new positive cases.

The health department says a man in his 80s, who was not a nursing home resident, became the county’s 62nd COVID-19 death. It is unknown if he had additional medical conditions.

With 45 new positives, seven recoveries and one death, the number of total active cases now sits at 457 for the county.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brown County has reached 62, and there are currently 14 people hospitalized with the virus.

For additional demographic information, see the image below: