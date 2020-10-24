1 out of 10 beds at Hendrick is filled with COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health is asking the community for help as 1 out of 10 beds is filled with COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to the public, Brad Holland, president and CEO of Hendrick Health, said “Today, nearly one out of 10 beds at Hendrick is filled with a COVID-19 patient.”

“Our ICU is full, 50% of the patients in this unit are COVID-19 positive and 100% percent of them are on vents. Brad Holland president and CEO of Hendrick Health

He also mentioned that over the last week, Hendrick alone has conducted 3,890 tests, resulting in a 12.9 percent positivity rate. “This percentage is well above the threshold for what’s considered a community-wide spread for COVID-19,” said Holland.

The full statement can be found in the audio and letter attached below:

The entire letter reads as follows: