1 out of 10 beds at Hendrick is filled with COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health is asking the community for help as 1 out of 10 beds is filled with COVID-19.
In a letter addressed to the public, Brad Holland, president and CEO of Hendrick Health, said “Today, nearly one out of 10 beds at Hendrick is filled with a COVID-19 patient.”
“Our ICU is full, 50% of the patients in this unit are COVID-19 positive and 100% percent of them are on vents.Brad Holland president and CEO of Hendrick Health
He also mentioned that over the last week, Hendrick alone has conducted 3,890 tests, resulting in a 12.9 percent positivity rate. “This percentage is well above the threshold for what’s considered a community-wide spread for COVID-19,” said Holland.
Holland says the ICU unit at Hendrick is full and 50% of the patients in this unit are COVID-19 positive and 100% percent of them are on vents.
The full statement can be found in the audio and letter attached below:
The entire letter reads as follows:
The last two weeks have been very taxing on our local medical community. As anticipated, we are beginning to see the effects of a third surge of COVID-19 in our county and surrounding areas. Our local hospitals have seen significant increases in COVID-related hospitalizations, with patients coming in much sicker. Hendrick has had more than 40 COVID-19 patients several times this month, prompting the opening of an additional unit to house our non-critical COVID patients. Today, nearly one out of 10 beds at Hendrick is filled with a COVID-19 patient.
Over the last week, we have tested more than 100 individuals a day. Since October 1, Hendrick alone has conducted 3,890 tests, resulting in a 12.9 percent positivity rate. This percentage is well above the threshold for what’s considered a community-wide spread for COVID-19.
Many of those we test have no symptoms. While Hendrick tests those who are sick and have identified exposures, we also test individuals through pre-admission testing for all scheduled surgeries, as well as test all obstetric patients.
Please understand that the situation is serious and we need to pay attention. Every member of our community needs to do their part to keep everyone safe and healthy. The reality is that if we continue on this trajectory, we will overwhelm our healthcare system very soon.
Abilene has historically done a good job responding to the increase in active case counts. However, my observation is that our community has gotten relaxed in our mitigation strategies, as we are all tired of this virus and the toll it has taken on our lives. However, now is not the time to let your guard down. The important steps you take now, will protect you, your family and your community. We can’t stop this virus, but we can slow down the spread so our healthcare systems are not overwhelmed.
To keep our local businesses open, we must be diligent and wear our masks, practice social distancing, wash our hands and avoid unnecessary gatherings. Stay safe.Brad Holland president and CEO of Hendrick Health
- Walmart extending hours in November, keeping special shopping hour for seniors
- Hermitage mother, stepson charged in killing of 14-year-old boy with autism
- Days away: We’re counting down to daylight saving and extra sleep
- Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 9
- Here’s why Biden and Trump are laser focused on fracking