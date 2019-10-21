1 person dead after ‘incident’ on Interstate 20

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A person is dead following an incident on Interstate 20.

Abilene police say the incident is on Interstate 20 near mile marker 286 in the westbound lane, where a person is dead.

There is currently no official word on how the person died.

The incident occurred around 4:30 Monday afternoon, and has slowed traffic in both directions on the interstate, and police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

