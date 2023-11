SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Sweetwater Police Department responded to an incident in south Sweetwater Saturday night.

Just before 11:00 p.m., crews responded to the 100 block of Southwest Georgia Avenue. Upon arrival, Anton Brown was found deceased. Kyle This was taken into custody and charged with First Degree Murder.

No further information has been released at this time. BigCountryHomepage will update as more information becomes available.