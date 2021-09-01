1 student injured in shooting at Mt Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; deputies searching for suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A school shooting shut down a high school in Winston-Salem.

There is a large police presence at the school.

Other schools in the area are locked down as well, but this is out of an abundance of caution, not a report of any secondary incidents.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it was a shooting on their Facebook page. One student was injured and all other students are safe, according to police.

Winston-Salem police has a hazardous devices unit on scene. They are actively looking for the suspect.

Police say the campus is secure.

Parents are asked to go to the Harris Teeter on Peacehaven Road and are advised that busses might be delayed in the afternoon.

Dismissals are delayed at other schools in Winston-Salem.

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.

“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said.

FOX8 has a crew on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.