1 year of COVID-19 in Abilene: City leaders reflect on beginning of pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s officially been one year since the first positive COVID-19 case was reported in Abilene.

On March 26, 2020, Mayor Williams and other city and county leaders confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus in the Key City.

“That was definitely the day that we realized we weren’t going to be able to escape it,” said Abilene-Taylor County Public Heath Director Annette Lerma.

For weeks, the City of Abilene watched neighboring communities confirm cases of their own, anticipating not if, but when, the virus would make it into our homes.

“I knew we had to go in front of this community,” said Mayor Anthony Williams.

Williams says he received a call from Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna that morning.

“Immediately, I started thinking of the things that I needed to say,” says Williams.

It was important to him to remain transparent.

“We wanted to clearly communicate the reality of COVID-19, but we didn’t want to raise anxiety higher than it was,” said Williams. “People were afraid.”

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District says they immediately got to work after receiving news of the first confirmed case.

“We were thinking, ‘This is it, we’re in for a battle. And, prepared or not, here it comes,'” said Lerma.

In the following months, cases would continue to climb and employee days at the public health district would get longer.

Lerma and Williams say there was a lot they could have done differently, but in the end, there were still a lot of unknown factors.

One year later, we find ourselves in a similar situation with businesses open and no mask mandate with low case numbers.

However, more than 3,200 in the Key City are now vaccinated against the virus.