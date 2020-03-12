1-year-old boy, 4 others injured after wreck near Jones Co. line

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Officials say five people have been injured, including a 1-year-old boy, after an accident on US Highway 83/84.

The call came in just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lane of 83/84 near North Beltway Road by the Jones County line.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) says a truck traveling southbound hit a grey Ford sedan that failed to yield at the intersection.

All five passengers in the sedan were hospitalized, including a 1-year-old boy who was revived by CPR at the scene. Another male was airlifted and three females were taken to the hospital by ambulance, DPS says.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

DPS says no drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.