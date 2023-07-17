BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Abilene Police Department (APD), and other law enforcement agencies conducted an Online Solicitation Operation in June, resulting in the arrests of 10 people.

Between Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 in Brown County, an Online Solicitation Operation took place and wrapped up by arresting 10 people on the charges of, “Sexual Performance by Child, a 3rd degree felony. The arrests have resulted in further pending charges for Possession of Child Pornography and identified several victims of Sexual Assault of a Child.“

Involved law enforcement agencies associated with this operation include: The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the 35th District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division, and the Abilene Police Department.

BCSO’s Sheriff Vance Hill said he was thankful to the outside agencies for their help and for “taking a proactive approach in our community to catch these child predators and combating human trafficking.”

Names and mugshots of the 10 accused individuals have not been released.