10 acre fire burning in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Multiple crews are battling a grass fire in Jones County.

The fire was reported early Wednesday afternoon near West Lake Road and FM 600.

Crews from Abilene, Hawley, and the Texas Forest Service are responding.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is burning 10 acres and is 50% contained as of 5:02 p.m.

The Abilene Fire Department says no homes have been damaged and no injuries have occurred, but residents should avoid the area.

