10-car pileup reported in I-20 near Trent, helicopters en route

TRENT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A ten-car pileup has been reported near Trent, Texas.

According to Sweetwater Fire Chief Grant Madden, the accident happened at Interstate 20 and Adrian Rd (mile marker 254 bridge).

It is unknown if there are any reported injuries.

There are two helicopters en route to the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story, stick with BigCountyHomepage for the latest.

