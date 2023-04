ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twelve major flights have been rerouted to the Abilene Regional Airport.

According to Director of Transportation Don Green and Abilene Aero Lynn Beard, the flights were rerouted due to thunderstorms and severe weather in Dallas and San Antonio.

Those affected include flights from San Diego, Sarasota, Las Vegas, Costa Rica and Peoria. Planes were on the ground for an hour or two until the weather cleared and several are already back in the air.