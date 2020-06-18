10 last-minute Father’s Day ideas for 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – For those who are still baffled about what to get Dad on Father’s Day, how about we start with what not to get him?

A recent survey from TopCashback found American Dads’ least favorite gifts are homemade gift baskets, groceries, candy/treats, jewelry and appliances. Go figure.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s explore some unique gifts for 2020. After all, 2020 has been rather unique, no?

If you’re a big spender, you could opt for the ultimate Father’s Day gift. Groupon is partnering with Oak Hills Golf Course in Greenbrier, Tennessee to bring Dad an un-FORE-gettable experience.

For $5,000, you can rent the entire course for the whole day and get unlimited beer, hot dogs and more.

Or, if your Dad is still making Carole Baskin jokes coming out quarantine, maybe maybe it's time to order those Tiger King Crunch cookies from CurlyTop Baker in Las Vegas. Starting at $22 a dozen, they have traditional cookies and other unique ingredients like Cheetos, potato chips, Butterfingers and bacon.

Speaking of bacon, Denny's is offering up a limited-time only "Bacon Bouquet" for free. All you have to do is place a minimum $25 order through the Postmates app between now and June 21, and you'll receive the bacon bouquet at no additional cost ($5.99 value).

Can’t pull your pops away from the TV on Sundays? Surprise sports-loving Dad with something unique from his favorite team. FOCO has a wide variety of items like the mini gnome or reversible blanket/sweatshirt combo. You’ll even find themed face masks and Gaiter scarves.

One survey recently found that one in four American dads really want tools on their special day. That’s according to TopCashback.com. So, if your Dad has a sense of humor, Ballsy is premiering their “Keep Your Tools Clean” box, which includes a variety of men’s grooming products geared toward the crown jewels. Oops, wrong kind of tools.

Have a Dad that’s always the life of the party? How about a curated, cocktail kit from Cocktail Box Co. Each kit includes all you need to up your bartending game. They come in four flavors: Moscow Mule, Old Fashioned, Champagne Cocktail and Gin & Tonic.

If you are a last-minute gifter, lifestyle expert Shelley Hunter recommends these four ways to celebrate Dad virtually:

Make him a master: Give dad the gift of lifelong learning with a Masterclass subscription. Dad can master his hobbies with teachers like: legendary pit master Aaron Franklin (Franklin’s BBQ); poker great Daniel Negreanu; or expert gardener Ron Finley, to name a few.

Give dad the gift of lifelong learning with a Masterclass subscription. Dad can master his hobbies with teachers like: legendary pit master Aaron Franklin (Franklin’s BBQ); poker great Daniel Negreanu; or expert gardener Ron Finley, to name a few. Live music, with a twist: Does Dad love music? Let him pick one of the more than 10,000 live concert archives on Music Vault and schedule a virtual family watch party. With remastered concerts dating back to the ‘60s, Dad is sure to find a live show from one of his favorites.

Does Dad love music? Let him pick one of the more than 10,000 live concert archives on Music Vault and schedule a virtual family watch party. With remastered concerts dating back to the ‘60s, Dad is sure to find a live show from one of his favorites. Become an aficionado: Get Dad the gift of a virtual wine, beer or whiskey tasting with an expert and help him learn some new things about his palette. Maybe he’ll discover some new favorite libations along the way.

Get Dad the gift of a virtual wine, beer or whiskey tasting with an expert and help him learn some new things about his palette. Maybe he’ll discover some new favorite libations along the way. CBD self-care: If Dad’s been doing a lot of house and yard work while social distancing, or if he’s getting back into some weekend warrior activities, his muscles need recovery. Introduce him to a CBD recovery balm that will soothe any sore muscles and joints.

If nothing above floats your boat, considering a Zoom or Facetime call with Dad. According to Top Cashback, 18% of Dads say they don’t want a gift.

Perhaps time is the best gift, after all.