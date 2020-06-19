10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19.
The 10 new positive results bring the total number of cases reported in the county to 278.
A total of 7,354 tests have been conducted, and 246 have recovered, bringing the active number of cases to 27.
Further demographic information can be found in the image below.
