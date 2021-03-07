10 new COVID-19 related deaths, 6 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six new COVID-19 cases and ten additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 6 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 6 are from antigen tests.

The newest deaths are female in her 70s, a male in his 80s, a male in his 90s, a female in her 80s, a female in her 60, a male in his 50s, a female in her 80s, a female in her 60s, a female in her 80s, and a female in her 40s. It is unknown if he had any pre-existing health conditions.

Thirteen patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,253 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 530 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

March 7, 2021 COVID testing result numbers

