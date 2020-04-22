10 total positive COVID-19 cases at Middleton, Robertson units in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 10 people, including inmates and employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Middleton and Robertson prison units in Abilene.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website, two inmates and one employee at the Middleton unit have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with four tests pending results.

One inmate and six employees at the Robertson unit have contracted the virus, with six tests still pending results, according to the website.

There are 216 inmates at the Robertson unit are in “medical restriction,” which is “used to separate and restrict the movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms.”

A total of 258 Middleton unit inmates are in medical restriction.

Overall in Texas prisons, 534 of 993 tests have returned positive, with 149 of those pending results.

Abilene has seen 185 total people contract COVID-19 after consecutive days of 20 new positive tests.