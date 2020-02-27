10-year-old boy shot by babysitter taking selfies while holding gun

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN Newsource) — A 10-year-old boy in Texas is recovering after he was accidentally shot by his babysitter when she was taking selfies while holding a gun.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old relative was watching the child when she found the gun.
Thinking it was unloaded, the woman started posing and taking pictures with it, when the gun went off, hitting the boy in the stomach.
The sheriff’s office says he is now in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed yet.
