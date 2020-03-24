10-year-old Sweetwater girl spreading love with flower arrangements for residents

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Adalynn Powell is no stranger to the scissors or even a craft station.

“[Crafts] are fun and they’re entertaining,” said 10-year-old Powell.

When Powell found out she would be cooped up in the house for a few weeks, she grabbed her apron instead of the remote and got to work.

“I’ve done painting and slime,” said Powell.

In her latest project though, Powell is bringing a bit more color to the city of Sweetwater.

“The Flower Box posted on their Facebook page that they had DIYs available, and I knew that it would be right up her alley,” said Powell’s mother, Shannon.

The 10 year old started with two floral arrangement kits, and once she was done with those, instead of keeping them, she decided to give them away.

“I thought it was good to make people happy with everything that’s been going on,” said 10-year-old Powell.

Powell is now making the projects a bit of a hobby for herself during this time.

Each time she finishes one, she goes on Facebook live and auctions them off to those in the area.

“It makes me feel good because they’re happy and they get to spread the love and the joy that they’re happy,” said Powell.