ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the third year in a row, businesses are gearing up to offer deals and even giveaways for 325 Day. This year, participating businesses have nearly doubled from last year.

The name is a play on words for Abilene’s area code. Every March 25th, local business owners are invited to participate in the event by offering deals and giveaways to the community for the day.

Some businesses offer a cheeky 32.5% off goods or services, or they might give away three $25 gift cards at 3:25 p.m., maybe. As the organizers of 325 Day say, “The sky’s the limit and we look forward to seeing what you come up with.”

Deals from some participating businesses and services include:

$325 down payments at 1st Choice Motors

$3.25 off at Abilene Candle Co.

Bottles of Paint Creek Gin for $32.50 at Belt Buckle Distillery

$3.25 off admission at Frontier Texas

World Famous Iced Tea for $3.25 per gallon at HTeaO

325 Day was created in 2021 by Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union (ATFCU) when city morale was at a noticeable low point after the February storm. ATFCU said it was modeled after El Paso’s 915 Day.

The first 325 Day consisted of ATFCU highlighting local businesses and restaurants on Facebook, and holding small contests for the public.

“The Chamber of Commerce heard about our idea and was enthusiastic about building on it. In 2022, they put together a website and asked their members to participate with special promotions on that day,” ATFCU’s Kathy Mayer told KTAB/KRBC.

In 2022, about 60 businesses participated, and this year, there are 115 businesses participating. There is still time to sign your business or service up, too, just follow this link to learn how!

It’s a given that events like 325 Day and Small Business Saturday do help the city’s economic bottom line, but that was never the goal for ATFCU’s vision of the day.

“Helping the economy was never our primary idea,” Mayer explained, “we envision the event as a time to celebrate the joys of living in the 325… Organizing the event is simply a gift to our community.”

In addition to the day of deals, live performances by Brent Fox and Christy Patton will also be free to the public, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Minter Park in Downtown Abilene. 325 Day is Saturday, March 25. Happy shopping!