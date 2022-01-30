Palo Pinto County, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wildfire burning in Palo Pinto County, just outside the Big Country, was renamed the “Keller Road” fire, and is still actively burning. But, some headway was made Sunday evening.

According to the Texas Wildfire Public Viewer (TWPV), what was once the “Palo Pinto 1541” fire burned up at least 100 acres and held its place at 0% containment as of 4:00 p.m. Sunday. As of 7:00 p.m., the Keller Road fire was reduced to 20 acres, with 70% containment.

Texas A&M Forest Service reported Sunday, that it was called in to assist in fighting the Keller Road fire.

The Keller Road fire is burning just off the Palo Pinto Highway and Keller Road, about 46 miles from Stephens County.

Original report

A wildfire is actively burning just outside the Big Country, in Palo Pinto County, near Stephens County. Dubbed the “Palo Pinto 1541” fire, it is burning at 100 acres.

According to the Texas Wildfire Public Viewer (TWPV), the Palo Pinto 1541 is at 0% containment as fire officials from the City of Palo Pinto, as well as Palo Pinto County works to extinguish the blaze.

This is an ongoing fire. KTAB/KRBC will update with more information as it becomes available.