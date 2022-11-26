Abilene Fire Department: AFD warns against bees in Elmwood & Sayles areas, 2 people get treatment for stings (Sept. 9, 2022)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire took place on Pecan street early Saturday morning, resulting in about $10,000 in damages.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. on November 26, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Pecan Street. When on scene, they discovered heavy smoke and two residents who had evacuated.

The fire was brought under control quickly, but caused significant damage to the inside of the home, according to a press release. It is estimated that there is $10,000 in damages.

People in the home were able to evacuate unharmed and the American Red Cross have been contacted to provide assistance. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.