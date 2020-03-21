104th District Judge Race postponed until July 14th

FILE – In this March 18, 2020, file photo early voters cast their ballots at the Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building in Milwaukee, Wis. U.S. elections have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. At least 13 states have postponed voting and more delays are possible as health officials warn that social distancing and other measures […]

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 104th District Judge Race has been postponed until July 14th in accordance with the Governor’s proclamation.

According to Elections Administrator Freda Ragan, the race will be postponed due to a proclamation issued by Governor Greg Abbott, postponing the runoff primary election until July 14, 2020.

“The postponement of this election serves to help fulfill the Governor’s recent executive orders mandating certain obligation for Texans that are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including the encouragement of social distancing,” said Governor Greg Abbott’s Press Office. “Holding the runoff in May would cause the congregation of large gatherings of people in confined spaces and cause numerous election workers to come into close proximity with others. This would threaten the health and safety of many Texans.”

Early voting for the postponed runoff primary election will begin Monday, July 6, 2020.