107 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 91 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 107 new COVID-19 cases. There are now a total of 1,515 active cases.
Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 107 new cases, 40 are from PCR tests and 67 are from antigen tests.
Ninety-one patients recovered, but 58 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,946 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
LATEST POSTS:
- Studies examine possible links between Vitamin D and COVID-19
- Telemundo Abilínea – 3 de noviembre, 2020
- High stakes fuel turnout surge in suddenly competitive Texas
- Tuesday, November 3: Warm and Windy for Wednesday
- FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’