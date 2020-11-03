107 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 91 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 107 new COVID-19 cases. There are now a total of 1,515 active cases.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 107 new cases, 40 are from PCR tests and 67 are from antigen tests.

Ninety-one patients recovered, but 58 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,946 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

