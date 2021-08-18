11 kids among 76 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 76 new COVID-19 cases.

New daily COVID-19 cases since July 19 in Taylor County

Among the 76 cases reported Tuesday were 11 school aged children, including three in pre-K, one elementary student, four kids in middle school and three in high school.

Since July 19, there have been 215 new cases reported in kids ages 0-19, which accounts for 10.32% of the 2,084 cases in that same age group since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Taylor County on March 26, 2020.

There are currently 1,337 active COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, which is the most since Feb. 13, when there were 1,342.

Hendrick Health is reporting 76 hospitalizations. Of those patients hospitalized, 93.33% have not been fully vaccinated, including more than 99% of ICU patients who have not had the vaccine.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 2,050 vaccines were administered last week, up slightly from 1,941 the week before. The most administered in one week in the county were 8,382 from March 1-7.

The data shows 56,560 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46,791 have been fully vaccinated.