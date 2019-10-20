11-month-old baby shot three times in Philadelphia is in critical condition

A baby was hospitalized and in critical condition Sunday after being shot three times in North Philadelphia.

The 11-month-old’s stepmother was driving with the child in the car on Saturday evening when shots rang out, according to NBC Philadelphia. She tried to flee the area as the shooting happened and drove for about 10 minutes before stopping.

When she pulled over she saw the baby had been shot multiple times and that there were five bullet holes in her vehicle, NBC Philadelphia reported. The infant was in critical condition at a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to the head, chest and buttocks.

Philadelphia police did not immediately respond to a request for more information from NBC News.

The stepmother’s neighbor, Kim Cash, told NBC Philadelphia that she could not believe the baby had been shot.

“I hope that baby pulls through,” Cash said. “I really do. I really do. Eleven months old. My heart is breaking right now. I don’t know what to do.”