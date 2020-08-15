11 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 25 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eleven new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; The total number of active cases is now 418.
Statistics released Saturday show that of the 11 new cases, 8 are from PCR tests, and 3 are from antigen tests.
Twenty-five patients recovered, but 18 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.
Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 1846 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.
Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:
