11 new COVID-19 related deaths, 14 new cases reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fourteen COVID-19 cases and eleven additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 14 new cases, 6 are from PCR tests and 8 are from antigen tests.

The newest deaths are two males in their 50s, one male in his 60s, one female in her 60s, two males in their 70s, two females in their 70s, one male in his 80s, one female in her 80s, and one female in her 90s. It is unknown if they had any pre-existing health conditions.

Forty-three patients recovered, but 13 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,267 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 476 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: