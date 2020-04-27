11 new positive COVID-19 cases in Brown County, 2 deaths confirmed

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department reports 11 new positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Brown County, bringing up the number of total cases to 28 with 2 deaths confirmed.

According to a press released issued by the city of Brownwood, the Brown County Health Department received results from a local nursing home’s private testing of their residents. There were 31 negative test results and 11 positive test results. One of the positive test results was from a resident who passed away over the weekend.

“The second death is currently under medical review. There are no nursing home residents hospitalized currently.”

The city says the nursing home has also tested their employees through a private lab and the results will not be reflected in the count of total pending tests shown below.

Current totals for COVID-19 testing in Brown County:

248 Tested

211 Negative

9 Pending (7 public/2 private)

28 Positive Cases

11 Recovered

2 Death